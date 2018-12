Have your say

David Hopkin's Bradford City entertain Walsall at Valley Parade in League One.

Alex Jones remains out but the striker has been back in training for the past ten days.

Jake Reeves is another long-term absentee who has been able to do some light fitness work recently.

David Ball is available despite collecting a fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek FA Cup exit to Peterborough United, the cut-off point for this to incur a one-game ban being late last month.