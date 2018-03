BRADFORD CITY will attempt to get their season back on tracck and push forward their play-off challenge when they host fellow promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic. The game will be new Bantams boss Simon Grayson’s first home match in charge, as he looks for his first win.

As ever, we are here to give you the lowdown on what matters most ahead of the clash. Have a scroll through and feel free to add your own thoughts in the comments section below.