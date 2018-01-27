Bradford City v Wimbledon: Adam Chicksen has dusted himself down and ready to impress

ADAM CHICKSEN has had a frustrating start to life at Bradford City.

Having fractured his cheekbone on debut, the summer signing from Charlton Athletic returned only to then suffer a serious tear to his thigh in mid-October.

For someone desperate to make a big impact at Valley Parade, it was the worst possible start but, now fit again, the left-back is ready to make amends.

“Everyone has targets and goals when they go to a new club,” said the 26-year-old, who will replace the injured Tyrell Robinson.

“But, after the bad luck I had, all I can do is dust myself down and get on with it. The one thing that kept me positive is my performances have been there when I have played.

“I want to play my part and there is a lot of football still to be played. The most important part of the season is still to come. Hopefully, I can make a big impact.”

Today brings AFC Wimbledon to Valley Parade. As someone who spent six years with Milton Keynes Dons, Chicksen could find himself in the firing line of the visiting supporters. His only concern, however, is the three points.

“I faced Wimbledon last year with Charlton,” he said. “They are a tough opponent and they get about you.

“The first game doesn’t matter (City lost 2-1 before Christmas). They will come to our place and everyone has to press re-set and start again. We have had changes since then and so have Wimbledon.

“As for the league, this year saw a bit of a gap open up but now the rest have started to claw it back. We need to push on and start to pick up some results.”