Bristol Rovers 3 Bradford City 1: Bantams lose out after late raide by Pirates

BRADFORD CITY crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers, having led at the break through a Charlie Wyke penalty.

Wyke stepped up to give the visitors the lead in the 38th minute from the spot, but the hosts rallied after the break, although they needed two late strikes to deny the Bantams.

Rovers’ defender Joe Partington levelled things up eight minutes after the break and the game was still level with six minutes of normal time remaining when the hosts were given a penalty of their own following a foul on Ellis Harrison by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

Chris Lines made no mistake from 12 yards to put his team in front for the first time, but Bradford almost equalised soon after when Roman Vincelot headed narrowly wide.

The Pirates made the game safe three minutes from the end after an impressive finish by Liam Sercombe from inside the box.

Bristol Rovers: Smith, Partington, Broadbent, Lockyer, Bola, Lines, Sercombe, Ollie Clarke (Mensah 81), Sinclair, Gaffney (Nichols 69), Harrison (Sweeney 90). Substitutes not used: Slocombe,Brown,Telford,Moore.

Bradford City: Sattelmaier, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Vincelot, Gilliead, Reeves (Guy 72), Dieng, Law, Robinson, Taylor (Poleon 72), Wyke. Substitutes not used: McCartan, Pybus, Raeder, Devine, Gibson.

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).