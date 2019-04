Have your say

Bristol Rovers ushered Bradford City closer to the League One trap door after edging a five-goal thriller.

The Bantams are now nine points adrift of safety with just 12 points left to play for.

Bristol Rovers won with Jonson Clarke-Harris’ late strike after Nathaniel Knight-Percival’s injury-time effort looked to have got a point for the bottom club.

Lewis O’Brien had given Bradford the lead before goals from Clarke-Harris and James Clarke.