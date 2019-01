Have your say

Hope Akpan secured second-bottom Bradford a point as they drew 1-1 at Burton in League One.

Goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell passed a late fitness test and played.

The hosts took the lead just before half-time, Lucas Akins on target for Albion.

But Hope Akpan equalised for Bradford on 68 minutes to earn a share of the spoils.

The Bantams are three points behind 20th-placed Rochdale.