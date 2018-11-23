Caddis’s impressive bow has buoyed Bradford City, says Rhodes

JULIAN RHODES, back at Bradford City in a consultancy role after answering an SOS call from the owners, believes the impact made by utility player Paul Caddis on debut underlines the value of dipping into the free agent market.

The Bantams sit rock bottom of League One with just 11 points and three victories from 18 games.

Last weekend, however, City were much improved in claiming a draw at high-flying Peterborough United on an afternoon when Caddis made his bow for the club just 24 hours after signing a short-term deal.

Former Scotland international Caddis was man of the match at London Road in a side that featured another utility man in Jim O’Brien, who had been without a club for a couple of months when he became manager David Hopkin’s first signing in September.

The Yorkshire Post understands City are considering another dip into the free agent market ahead of tomorrow’s crucial clash with fifth-bottom Oxford United.

Rhodes, the club’s former owner, last night declined to comment on any possible future additions, but he did admit to being impressed by Caddis’s debut.

He said: “I did joke with David on Monday that we should sign a free agent every week, if they were all going to perform as well as Paul Caddis did at Peterborough.

“No, seriously, what players like Paul – and Jim O’Brien before him –provide is added quality that can help a squad that does have some good players.

“It shows the value of looking to the free agent market and not just waiting for January to come around.

“Since I came back people have asked me about what the club will do in the window. But there are a lot of games to play before then and we need results to improve now.”

Rhodes was brought back to Valley Parade by owners Stefan Rupp and Edin Rahic in an attempt to rebuild bridges between the club and supporters.

Part of those attempts include ticket prices for tomorrow’s clash with Oxford being slashed to £1. So far almost 4,500 fans have taken advantage of the offer to leave City looking at a likely crowd of around 18,500.

Tickets remain on sale until 5pm today and Rhodes added: “We would love to get to 20,000 for what is a big, big game. I always maintain there is no ground quite like Bradford City’s when full or even nearly full.”