Cambridge United v Bradford City - Fresh start for Bantams players, says Stuart McCall

Bradford City have already got one monkey off their back this week, now they must shake off another at Cambridge United.

Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Stevenage ended a sequence of eight matches without victory, now they must address their away form at the home of the revitalised Us.

The Bantams have not won on their travels since mid-October and their last two away matches were consecutive 3-0 defeats which sealed the demise of manager Gary Bowyer.

His successor Stuart McCall believes the change means all that can be consigned to history.

“It might be a thought process among the players on the back of the last two defeats,” he admitted. “They were heavy defeats without laying a glove on the opposition.

“That’s something we certainly need to change. But I’ve seen a good collective attitude since I’ve been here. We haven’t played too much on the stat. It’s a new start and a new management team.

“We knew we hadn’t won in eight going into the other night so we’ve got that monkey off our back.”

For the first time this season, Cambridge have won their last three matches, feeling the benefit of bringing in caretaker manager Mark Bonner.

“Since Colin Calderwood left, Cambridge have won three games on the bounce, so they are obviously playing with a spring in their step but we’ve got to make sure it’s difficult for them,” said McCall.

“Go and be positive and naturally, first and foremost, try and come back with the win.

“The players know not to be using any excuses at all. Excuses are cheap.”

Callum Cooke is a doubt with a back problem and Kelvin Mellor has not yet recovered from his hamstring injury. Jermaine Anderson had an injection in his knee this week.