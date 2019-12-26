Carlisle United 0 Bradford City 0: Bantams’ run is test of mentality – Gary Bowyer

Have your say

Bradford City lost more ground in the League Two promotion race after being held to a goalless stalemate at Carlisle.

It was a fourth draw in five games for the Bantams, who stayed fifth after squandering several good chances.

With Jake Reeves suffering from the sickness bug that continues to affect the squad, Harry Pritchard was named captain.

But the midfielder pulled up in the warm-up with a back problem and had to drop out.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: “We’re having a spell where things aren’t going for us. But this is where you find out the mentality and mindset of your group.”

Centre half Paudie O’Connor put a free header wide from Matt Palmer’s free-kick and Chris Taylor drove a low shot against the post.

Connor Wood’s 30-yard drive forced a good save from Adam Collin who reacted quickly to deny Aramide Oteh’s follow-up.

Bowyer was the target of criticism from the away fans before the visitors went close again through Oteh’s header that brushed the top of the bar.

Richard O’Donnell had to pull off two important saves to deny former Stefan Scougall and Harry McKirdy. But Bradford wasted an opportunity when Paudie O’Connor shot over the bar.

Carlisle: Collin, Hayden, Webster, Branthwaite, G Jones, Carroll 6 (Loft 77min), M Jones, Scougall, Thomas 7 (Olomola 88min), Hope, Sagaf 6 (McKirdy 62min). Unused substitutes: Iredale, Mellish, Bridge, Gray.

Bradford: O’Donnell, A O’Connor, P O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Mellor, Cooke, Palmer, Wood, Taylor 7 (Gibson 76min), Connolly 6 (McCartan 70min), Oteh (Vaughan 79min). Unused substitutes: Henley, Anderson, Sykes-Kenworthy.

Referee: L Doughty (Blackpool)