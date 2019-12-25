Carlisle United v Bradford City: James Vaughan is wary of Bantams’ Cumbrian trip

Bradford City put on one of their better performances this season to beat Carlisle United in September. Captain James Vaughan sees that as cause to be wary ahead of today’s return game at Brunton Park.

With one win in eight matches, and none on the road since October 12, the Bantams’ form is patchier than fifth place in League Two suggests.

So centre-forward Vaughan is keen that his team-mates show the right attitude against the struggling Cumbrians.

“You could say we are confident, having already beaten Carlisle this season,” he reflected.

“On the flip side, it will definitely give them an added incentive to beat us.

“We need to make sure our standards are up to how good we know they can be.”

Two years after becoming City’s youngest player, left-back Recce Staunton is aiming to establish himself in the first team after signing a professional contract until the summer of 2022.

Staunton was 15 years and 332 days old when he made his debut against Rotherham United in the Football League Trophy but has only made three further appearances. He has had loans with Bradford (Park Avenue) and Ossett United.

“I want to finish this season on a high and then kick on,” said Staunton. “Having had a taste of first-team football, I am determined to try and push towards a place in the main squad.”

Last six: Carlisle United DDDWDL; Bradford City LLDWDD.

Referee: L Doughty (Lancashire).

Last time: Carlisle United 1 Bradford City 0, February 11, 2014.