Character of Doncaster Rovers hailed by Grant McCann as Bradford City are urged to keep fighting

Grant McCann has saluted the character of his Doncaster Rovers side after they claimed their third League One success in a row in a 1-0 win at Bradford City – a fortnight on from a potentially season-defining loss at Luton.

A 73rd-minute strike from loan winger Mallik Wilks secured a first league away victory since December for Rovers as the rock-bottom Bantams suffered a fifth straight defeat.

Close encounter: Bradford's David Ball shields the ball from Doncaster's Danny Andrew.

After briefly dropping out of the play-offs following a thumping 4-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road on March 23, Rovers have reasserted their hold upon sixth place and boast a five-point buffer over Peterborough United, although Posh have a game in hand.

Rovers manager McCann said: “I am really pleased as some teams could probably have folded after that Luton game and thought: ‘what has gone on here?’

“But the determination and character they have shown after that Luton game has been second to none. The boys have got a good momentum and belief in themselves in that we can cement that top-six place.

“It is now three wins in a row at a crucial stage of the season.

“It was a real team performance to get the clean sheet and win the game.”

Meanwhile, Bantams chief Gary Bowyer is warning his side – now seven points adrift of safety – not to feel sorry for themselves in the week ahead and is not giving up the survival fight.

Bowyer, who signed a two-year deal with the club earlier in the week, said: “You might feel sorry for yourself driving home, but we start again. Anyone who does feel sorry for themselves will not be going to Bristol (Rovers).

“I thought we were the better team, they (Doncaster) had one shot on target and won the game with it. It is obvious what the areas are that we need to continue to work in and improve.”

Lauding the support from the City faithful, who backed the hosts impressively in difficult circumstances, he added: “They were magnificent.

“One of the things which has really stood out very quickly in the time I have been here is how much people care.

“It has been impressive. We have got a big summer ahead, but I am not giving up on these next five games.”