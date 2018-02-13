Charlton Athletic 1 Bradford City 1: Robinson chisels out point for Bantams

Have your say

SUBSTITUTE Tyrell Robinson was Bradford City’s point-earner as new manager Simon Grayson’s first game in charge ended in a gritty draw at play-off rivals Charlton Athletic.

Robinson, who had only been on the field for four minutes, netted an 80th-minute equaliser when he rose to meet Charlie Wyke’s cross and buried a header past Ben Amos.

Grayson’s first 45 minutes in command of the Bantams had not been a particularly happy one.

The Addicks had the better of the game in the opening period and deservedly led at the interval.

They went in front after 24 minutes when Josh Magennis rose well to head home a floated cross from Mark Marshall.

Winger Marshall, who left the Bantams last summer to head to The Valley, was proving a real thorn in the visitors’ side. He forced Bradford goalkeeper Colin Doyle into a superb stop early on and Sullay Kaikai was also denied.

Timothee Dieng headed over City’s best opening of the half.

The Addicks began the second half on the front foot, and almost doubled their lead when Tariqe Fosu-Henry found space, only to slide a disappointing shot wide from a great position.

Jake Forster-Caskey went close to a second goal for Charlton, but Robinson pounced late to secure a potentially precious point for City.

Charlton Athletic: Amos, Solly, Baeur, Konsa, Dasilva, Kashi, Forster-Caskey, Fosu-Henry, Marshall (Zyro, 84), Kaikai (Ajose, 87), Magennis. Unused substitutes: Jackson, Reeves, Phillips, Aribo, Lennon.

Bradford City: Doyle, McGowan, Knight-Percival, Warnock, McMahon, Vincelot, Dieng (Taylor, 46), Guy, Chicksen (Robinson, 76), Gilliead, Wyke. Unused substitutes: Law, Poleon, McCartan, Raeder, Lund.

Referee: Nick Kinseley.