Cheltenham Town 3 Bradford City 2 - Robins kept honest by Bowyer’s battling Bantams

Bradford City lost by the odd goal in five in an eventful clash away at high-flying Cheltenham.

The hosts came from behind in a game that saw all the goals come in a thoroughly-entertaining second half.

The result stretches the Robins’ impressive home record at Whaddon Road, where they have not lost since January.

The Bantams had to soak up early pressure with goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell having to be alert to keep out efforts from Ryan Broom and Chris Hussey.

Bradford’s giant defender Ben Richards-Everton connected with a corner but saw his header cleared off the line as the visitors threatened.

Buoyed by their end to the first half, City broke the deadlock just six minutes after the restart.

Winger Jermaine Anderson finished from close range after good work from colleague Dylan Connolly. But the lead did not last long as Cheltenham drew level just before the hour mark.

Broom’s fine through ball picked out forward Gavin Reilly who hammered a shot beyond a helpless O’Donnell.

And the turnaround was complete on 69 minutes as the hosts’ pressure told.

The ball dropped around in the Bantams’ box and fell for Jake Doyle-Hayles who lashed it home. City were undeterred and Richards-Everton headed home a fine free-kick from Harry Pritchard to make it 2-2.

But just when Gary Bowyer’s side thought they had done enough, Ben Tozer nodded in a free-kick for Cheltenham.

Cheltenham Town: Flinders, Raglan, Tozer, Greaves, Long, Broom (Clements 75), Thomas (Bowry 88), Doyle-Hayes, Hussey, Reilly (Addai 81), Varney. Unused substitutes: Campbell, Lloyd, Lovett, Smith.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Mellor, A O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Wood, Connolly (Ismail 70), Palmer, Anderson (Cooke 71), Pritchard, Donaldson (Oteh 86), Vaughan. Unused substitutes: P O’Connor, Hornby, McCartan, Devine

Referee: S Purkiss (London).