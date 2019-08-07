Clayton Donaldson to use experience in taking Bradford City into battle

CLAYTON DONALDSON is vowing to use his past basement experiences to telling effect in the colours of hometown club Bradford City.

Clayton Donaldson making his debut for Bradford City against Cambridge United (Picture: James Hardisty)

The veteran forward positively thrived amid the uncompromising environment of League Two during a two-year association with Crewe Alexandra in 2009-10 and 2010-11 – scoring 28 goals in the latter campaign.

With City being the team that most competitors will be striving to beat above all others this season, the 35-year-old will be assigned with providing the frontline leadership required to cope with that expectation alongside captain James Vaughan.

He remains confident of rising to the challenge in the months ahead.

Donaldson said: “I have been about and have that experience behind me.

“We have got quite a few young players at City, so I hope to be able to guide them and make sure they know what they are getting into in playing in League Two.

“I have played there when I was at Crewe and did well and know what it takes, but how hard it can be. It is not an easy league to get out of and every game is a battle and you have got to be ready.

“I will pass my experience onto them and make sure they are prepared as it will be real shock when you are getting kicked after 30 seconds of a game.”

Admitting that clinching a second promotion of his career would be extra special, he added: “If I can use that experience to help the club get promoted and back into League One – how sweet would that be?

“I know it is not going to be easy. Being a realist, we have been relegated at the bottom of League One, so it does not give us the right to get promoted.

“We need that to stop the rot really and start afresh. I think the manager has identified and realised that, which is good. It is what we need.”