Colchester United v Bradford City: Manager Gary Bowyer resists temptation to hand recall to fit-again striker

Clayton Donaldson is back in training as James Vaughan serves his second suspension this season, but Bradford City will not swap one veteran striker for another at Colchester United tonight.

Donaldson has been out since October with a toe injury, and manager Gary Bowyer is not prepared to risk the 35-year-old just yet.

His main focus will anyway be on the other end, where the Bantams’ defensive miserliness has left them in the last two games.

When they conceded twice at Crawley, it was for the first since November – but they did it again to throw away a 2-0 lead against visiting Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

After recovering from a head injury, Aramide Oteh is in line to replace Vaughan, who picked up his tenth caution of the season against the Irons.

“Remy took a bang last week against Crawley and as a result he had to wait a couple of days before he was allowed to join in with contact again,” explained Bowyer.

“I think he’ll be fine because he’s done the number of days for the protocol.

“But it would be too early for Clayton.

“The weather didn’t help him on Friday in terms of the pitches being waterlogged so we were on the ‘astro’.”

Bowyer wants goalkeeper Luke McGee better protected than in Saturday’s debut.

“We kept five clean sheets in seven prior to the last two games,” commented Bowyer.

“But the last four goals we have conceded have been soft.”

Last six games: Colchester United WDDDDW; Bradford City DWWDLD.

Referee: T Kettle (Rutland).

Last time: Colchester United 2 Bradford City 0, September, 29, 2015, League One.