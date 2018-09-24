Court costs: Never the same player again ...

GORDON WATSON was 26 and had six seasons of top-flight football to his name when he joined Bradford City in January, 1997 for a then club record £550,000.

The Bantams, promoted to the second tier the previous May under Chris Kamara, were struggling and Watson netted on his second appearance to clinch a 1-0 win against Port Vale.

Four days later, however, his life had been turned upside down by a shattered right leg that, in time, would require several operations and the insertion of metal plates.

Watson was never the same player again – a point accepted by a High Court Judge in May, 1999, during a civil case brought by Bradford and their striker against Huddersfield Town over the tackle from Kevin Gray that had caused the injury.

Mr Justice Taylor, who found in favour of the striker in his claim for negligence against the Terriers and Gray, accepted “there was every likelihood” that Watson would have returned to the Premier League but for the injury.

The award against Huddersfield was calculated as £202,643 for the player’s loss of earnings, and £730,500 for future earnings had he joined a top-flight side.

An additional £26,000 was also awarded to cover medical treatment.