David Hopkin willing to remain patient over improving Bradford City’s squad

BRADFORD CITY head coach David Hopkin has no problem playing the waiting game in this month’s transfer window.

The Bantams head to Barnsley tomorrow refreshed by a 12-day break, last weekend’s scheduled clash with Shrewsbury Town having been postponed due to the Shropshire club’s involvement in the FA Cup.

New signing Paudie O’Connor is in a squad that this week saw two departures as Kai Breunker returned home to Germany and Jim O’Brien, once of Oakwell, cut short his stay at Valley Parade to sign an 18-month contract with Notts County.

Hopkin is keen to strengthen further after informing Joe Riley, Josh Wright and Alex Jones that they are surplus to requirements and can leave.

“We have been in contact with a few players,” said the former Scotland international.

“We are working towards getting deals done, but a lot of managers are waiting on other players before being ready to decide on their own.

“They do not want to leave themselves short so it is a case of having to be patient. There is no point signing just anyone, they have to help us improve.

“We are not just about topping the numbers up, not at all. Two or three players have left recently, but we have to get quality replacements.”

Jack Payne’s future remains uncertain with Huddersfield Town having the option of recalling the midfielder by the January 15 cut-off point.

Town’s head coach David Wagner has previously spoken about how happy he is that both Payne and fellow Terriers loanee Lewis O’Brien are playing regularly in League One. But Payne, whose wages are only partly covered by City with Town making up the difference, is on the radar of several clubs, including Sunderland, and a firm bid is likely to see the playmaker recalled in order to be sold.