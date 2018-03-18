Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City: Bantams eager to impress under the spotlight

WITH Bradford City having three live dates on Sky Television in the next 24 days, Colin Doyle has the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills to the Republic of Ireland.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, in the squad for this week’s friendly in Turkey, is hoping to have the first of those live games tonight at Doncaster Rovers.

Bradford are in discussions with the Republic over Doyle flying out later than the rest of the squad to take part in a derby that the Bantams have to win.

Defeat to Wigan Athletic in their last outing together with results over the weekend mean City trail the play-offs by seven points, albeit with two games in hand.

“We need to start winning,” said the 32-year-old to The Yorkshire Post. “We had a run of postponements when the results largely went for us but it is about us now.

“It will be touch and go between now and the end of the season but the lads are looking forward to it. All we can do is focus on ourselves.”

Tonight’s trip to the Keepmoat is the first of six games inside 24 days that will go a long way towards deciding Bradford’s fate.

Clearly, Sky expect the Bantams to be in the mix after choosing not just the Doncaster derby but also the Easter trip to Blackburn Rovers and the home date with Shrewsbury Town on April 12.

A trio of sterling displays between the posts can only boost Doyle’s hopes of earning a second international appearance to go with his 2007 outing against Ecuador.

“I want to be involved in the future (with the Republic),” said the City goalkeeper, recalled to the international set-up 18 months ago.

“I am 32, which is still young for a goalkeeper. I have a few years left. To be involved for your country, whether you play or don’t play, is an honour.

“It would be great to get a game, maybe the end of the season or whatever. I want to be involved as long as I can.

“If I can play well for Bradford that can only help. Seamus (McDonagh), the goalkeeping coach, has been here a few times to watch me.

“He was pleased with what he saw. He also couldn’t believe how many supporters we got for League One. He keeps saying, ‘You need to get up, you need to get up’. I agree.

“We have three Sky games coming up now that, hopefully, I can do well in. The main thing, though, is we get the three points.”