Fixtures 2019-20 – Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY will begin life in League Two at home to Cambridge United on Saturday, August 3 with their first away day coming at Grimsby Town on Saturday, August 10.

The Bantams - who are second favourites to win the league - will take on title favourites and League Two new boys Salford City at Valley Parade on Saturday, December 21.

The return at Salford will take place on Saturday, March 7.

Boxing Day will see Bradford at Carlisle United, three days before a journey to Mansfield Town brings the curtain down on Sunday, December 29.

New Year’s Day then brings about a home game against Morecambe with the Bantams at home to Swindon Town on Saturday, January 4.

Good Friday will take Gary Bowyer’s men to Forest Green Rivers with a home enocunter against Crewe Alexandra on Monday, April 13.

Bradford’s season finale will be against visiting Walsall on Saturday, April 25.

August

Sat 3 Cambridge United H

Sat 10 Grimsby Town A

Wed 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat 17 Oldham Athletic H

Tue 20 Stevenage A

Sat 24 Forest Green Rovers H

Wed 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat 31 Crewe Alexandra A

September

Sat 7 Northampton Town H

Sat 14 Walsall A

Tue 17 Cheltenham Town A

Sat 21 Carlisle United H

Wed 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat 28 Scunthorpe United A

October

Sat 5 Swindon Town H

Sat 12 Morecambe A

Sat 19 Crawley Town H

Tue 22 Port Vale H

Sat 26 Macclesfield Town A

Wed 30 Carabao Cup Four

November

Sat 2 Exeter City H

Sat 9 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat 16 Colchester United A

Sat 23 Plymouth Argyle A

Sat 30 Emirates FA Cup 2

December

Sat 7 Newport County H

Sat 14 Leyton Orient A

Wed 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat 21 Salford City H

Thu 26 Carlisle United A

Sun 29 Mansfield Town H

January

Wed 1 Morecambe H

Sat 4 Swindon Town A Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed 8 Carabao Cup semi-final (1)

Sat 11 Crawley Town A

Sat 18 Scunthorpe United H

Sat 25 Mansfield Town A Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue 28 Cheltenham Town H

Wed 29 Carabao Cup semi-final (2)

February

Sat 1 Oldham Athletic A

Sat 8 Grimsby Town H

Tue 11 Stevenage H

Sat 15 Cambridge United A

Sat 22 Newport County A

Sat 29 Plymouth Argyle H

March

Sun 1 Carabao Cup Final

Wed 4 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat 7 Salford City A

Sat 14 Leyton Orient H

Tue 17 Port Vale A

Sat 21 Macclesfield Town H Emirates FA Cup quarter-final

Sat 28 Exeter City A

April

Sat 4 Colchester United H

Fri 10 Forest Green Rovers A

Mon 13 Crewe Alexandra H

Sat 18 Northampton Town A Emirates FA Cup semi-final

Sat 25 Walsall H