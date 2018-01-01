Fleetwood Town 1 Bradford City 2: Delight for McCall as Bantams start 2018 in style

Bradford CITY boss Stuart McCall was pleased with the bottle his side showed as they fought back from behind to start the New Year on a high with a 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town.

Alex Gillead and Shay McCartan’s second-half goals sealed a fine comeback as they erased Jack Sowerby’s first-half effort.

McCall said: “It was a great win to start the new year. There were some really big performances in difficult conditions and it was a great turnaround.

“That is something we have not done this season, come from a goal behind, so that is another box ticked and a great three points.”

Bradford were grateful for some poor finishing from Town as they started sloppily as the hosts went for the jugular early doors with Ash Hunter, Jack Sowerby and Jordy Hiwula all creating chances in the opening six minutes.

Town got their goal in the 21st minute as ex-Bradford man Hiwula teed-up Sowerby on the right, from where he coolly slotted the ball home.

DELIGHTED: Bradford City boss Stuart McCall. Picture Tony Johnson.

Fleetwood should have been further ahead after dominating the first half but Bradford came back fighting.

Uwe Rosler’s men were the architects of their own downfall as they lost the ball on a short corner routine with Gilliead blasting home from that counter in the 56th minute.

That gave Bradford the momentum and they took the lead from a set-piece, Tony McMahon looped the ball over to the back stick where Charlie Wyke leapt above Bolger to nod the ball into the path of McCartan, who curled the ball home in the 63rd minute.

Town substitute Conor McAleny wasted a golden opportunity to level eight minutes from time as Burns’ deflected shot fell sweetly to him at the back stick but he cannoned the ball wide to ensure the Bantams travelled back across the Pennies with all three points.

Fleetwood Town: Neal, Coyle, Bolger, Eastham, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, Sowerby, Hunter (McAleny, 69), Hiwula (Burns, 69), Cole. Subs not used: Cairns, Pond, Maguire, Rodgers, Schwabl.

Bradford City: Sattelmaier, Vincelot, Law, Dieng, McMahon, Taylor, McCartan (Field, 74), Gilliead, Hendrie, Knight-Percival, Wyke. Subs not used: Raeder, Thompson, Hanson, Devine, Gibson, Patrick.

Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne & Wear).