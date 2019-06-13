Gary Bowyer aims to utilise new transfer window rules at Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer says that the club’s summer recruitment is far from over – but is prepared to be patient in his quest for the right signings.

The Bantams chief has already been busy so far in the close season in bringing in Walsall winger Zeli Ismail, former Port Vale goalkeeper Sam Hornby, ex-Accrington Stanley centre-half Ben Richards-Everton and non-league defender Tyler French.

Bowyer has revealed that plenty of work lies in store as he builds a new-look Bantams line-up ahead of the 2019-20 season.

But with the split transfer window deadline now in operation in the EFL – with Championship clubs having until 5pm on August 8 to complete any loan or permanent signings and League One and Two teams working to a September 2 cut-off point – Bowyer has the benefit of time in order to wait for the right additions.

Adding another central striker is likely to figure prominently on Bowyer’s wishlist

Bowyer told The Yorkshire Post: “I am delighted with the business we have done so far.

“We have certainly identified areas that needed to be addressed quickly, but there is still a long way to go.

“It is not all going to be done in one window if we can get exactly what we are looking for.

“I am trying to get players in other areas of the pitch which I have identified and we are still making inroads on that and hopefully in the next couple of weeks, they can get sorted.

“But if not, there is always that lull where you wait for the Premier League and Championship clubs to see who they will loan out and then you can go from there again.

“That benefits you because once the season gets up and running, if you are such in one area or lacking something, you have the ability to go and do that.

“But at the same time, once the season is underway, you are generally looking for a settled squad.”

Harrogate Town have signed Chesterfield left-back George Smith – their sixth capture of the close season.

Smith’s arrival follows on from the marquee recruit of former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United forward Jon Stead.

Smith, 22, has made over 50 appearances in the Football League, appearing for the Spireites, Barnsley, Crawley and Northampton Town.