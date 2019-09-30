Gary Bowyer asks Bradford City to be more ruthless

BRADFORD CITY had a man advantage for more than three-quarters of their game at Scunthorpe United but had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Iron midfielder Matthew Lund saw red for a wild challenge shortly after debutant Jamie Ward had given the home side a 13th-minute lead from a controversial penalty.

Defender Paudie O’Connor scored his third goal of the season to get the Bantams back on level terms after 56 minutes when he got on the end of Harry Pritchard’s cross.

But, despite piling on the pressure, Gary Bowyer’s side were unable to secure their fourth win in five league games.

“You look at the amount of possession we had, the crosses and corners. We just need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal,” said Bowyer.

“We just needed to stay patient. Some of the crosses we put in were fantastic deliveries and it was just that final bit that was missing.

“You have to give Scunthorpe credit as well for the blocks that they had.

“We certainly made their back four work hard from crosses. But we didn’t make their goalkeeper work enough from shots.”

Bowyer was left angered by the award of the penalty for handball by defender Kelvin Mellor and also Lund’s tackle on Matt Palmer.

Bradford’s boss also felt his side were denied a ‘stonewall’ penalty for a challenge on Clayton Donaldson in the second half.

“The handball rule is just ridiculous,” he said.

“The lad’s hit it ever so well but I think Kelvin was four yards away, if that.

“He can’t get out of the way. If his hand was up, no problem, but his hand is down by his side.

“It’s an horrendous tackle,” he added.

“Matty Palmer has left the ground in a brace and we’ll send him for a scan.

“He’s caught him at knee high, it was a horrible tackle.

“And this is from someone that’s been out of the game injured a lot. I didn’t like that challenge one bit.”

Scunthorpe: Watson, Perch, McArdle, McGahey, Brown, Gilliead, Lund, Songo’o, Colclough (Dales 86), Ward (Novak 74), Slater. (Ntlhe 67). Unused substitutes: Eisa, Miller, Sutton, Eastwood.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Mellor, P O’Connor, A O’Connor, Wood, Palmer (Akpan 26), Cooke, Connolly (Oteh 80), Pritchard, Vaughan, Donaldson (McCartan 90). Unused substitutes: Hornby, French, Henley, Devine.

Referee: R Lewis (England).