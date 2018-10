Have your say

Struggling Bradford City slumped to a demoralising 4-0 defeat at Gillingham in League One.

The hosts took the lead when Regan Charles-Cook netted on 48 minutes, before Tom Eaves (65) added a second goal.

Elliott List made it 3-0 to Gillingham on 69 minutes.

Eaves grabbed a late stoppage-time goal to complete an unhappy afternoon for the Bantams.