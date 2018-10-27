Gillingham v Bradford City: Latest from Bantams

Struggling Bradford City travel to Gillingham in League One.

Team news: Sean Scannell returns from a three-game ban but two further suspensions have left City’s squad stretched further. George Miller is out following his red card in Tuesday’s home defeat to Coventry City, the striker having collected a second booking of the night for handball. Ryan McGowan also misses the long trip to Kent after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in the Sky Blues loss. Alex Jones has joined a lengthy injury list after suffering hamstring trouble in midweek.

Team news: Last time: Gillingham DWLLDL, Bradford City WLLLLL.

Referee: L Collins (Surrey).

Last time: Gillingham 0 Bradford City 1; August 12, 2017; League One.