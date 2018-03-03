Glyn Snodin explains why ‘Yorkshire is a great place for football’

SIX down, two to go.

This is how Glynn Snodin’s career in West and South Yorkshire could be viewed after returning to the county with Bradford City.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Glyn Snodin, right, with brother Ian when returning to Doncaster Rovers as his No 2.

Only Sheffield United and Rotherham United have not been served by the 58-year-old over the past four decades.

“Sheffield United probably won’t have me because of my links across the city,” joked Snodin, who had two years with Wednesday under Howard Wilkinson before being reunited with Billy Bremner at Leeds.

“It is great to be back in Yorkshire,” he added. “Me, personally, I would go anywhere in the world because I love football. I just love being involved.

“But I still live in Yorkshire and it is good to be back. Yorkshire is a great place for football and I have loved every club I have been at.

“Knowing what the area and the people are about probably helps when working in the county. It is a big attraction, too, because you know how the punters think and what they want.

“Give them hard work and all the effort you have got and they will back you. But fall short in either and they will tell you about it. No one suffers fools gladly here and people are found out very quickly.

“That is what I love about being in football around here. There is an honesty.”