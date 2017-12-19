Have Your Say - Bradford City: Pre-season optimism for Bantams is justified

We asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Mike Harrison, 56, of Shipley gives his verdict on Bradford City.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with Mike and then add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Verdict: Despite the potential of us suffering a play-off defeat hangover, the pre-season optimism has been justified. City have had a decent first half to the campaign. While the five home defeats have been a concern, the away performances have been outstanding.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: Our form away from home has been a huge plus. But we weren’t expecting so many home defeats, especially as last year we were unbeaten at Valley Parade.

Best moment: Tyrell Robinson’s debut goal in added time away at Wigan.

Lowest moment: An uncharacteristically poor home performance in losing to Fleetwood.

Best and worst opposition teams: Wigan were excellent when we played there, the worst was Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: Longer contract for Tyrell Robinson and extend Alex Gilliead’s loan deal.

Predicted finish: Second.