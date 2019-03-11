Hope Akpan deserves Bradford City captaincy - Gary Bowyer

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer believes Hope Akpan has already justified being handed the captain’s armband.

The midfielder led the team out for the first time on Saturday ahead of the 3-1 victory over Peterborough United, Bowyer’s first game in charge.

Akpan became the third player to captain the side in as many games, Anthony O’Connor having had the armband taken off him by caretaker manager Martin Drury and handed to Paul Caddis ahead of the March 2 defeat at Portsmouth.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s home clash with leaders Luton Town, Bowyer said: “I had a look around the dressing room and, obviously, I knew Hope from my time at Blackburn as well.

“I wanted someone in the middle of the park that could influence all units. Each manager will have their personal preference in terms of position, some go for goalkeepers, but I wanted someone in the middle.

“I thought he did very well with it. He grew into the responsibility with his performance.”

I thought he did very well with it. He grew into the responsibility with his performance. Gary Bowyer

City host the leaders buoyed by Saturday’s fine display against Peterborough. Bowyer added: “I am excited because there is more to come from them and that’s the message we’ve given them.

“We want to demand a better performance if we can. We had a good meeting with them showing the positives from the game.”