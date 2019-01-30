Hopkin is keen to drag Bradford City’s rivals into fight against relegation

Have your say

Bradford City manager David Hopkin thinks his side will travel to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend with renewed belief after their dramatic 4-3 win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

City bounced back from a 93rd-minute Shrewsbury equaliser to win the game six minutes into stoppage time through David Ball, boosting their survival hopes.

They will go into Saturday’s game still in the bottom four but with goal difference alone between themselves and safety, and Hopkin is hoping Ball’s late winner can act as a catalyst for their season.

“I thought it was no more than we deserved,” Hopkin said after the game.

“The players deserve great credit. We’ve come back in the last two games and managed to pick up four points.

“These things can change your season.

“I think the mentality is changing. Players played with freedom.

“Some of the chances we created were fantastic.”

After coming from behind to draw at Burton Albion in their previous game, a new-found resilience seems to be emerging at Valley Parade.

However, with 16 games to play and 48 points up for grabs, Hopkin is refusing to rest on his laurels.

“We know, though, that nothing is done,” he said.

“We can now start dragging teams down. We face Wycombe Saturday and we can look forward to that game now.

“We need to keep going and be competitive. The way that we came back pleased me.

“It shows to me that we have got a spirit and a belief and that the players want to keep going.”

Bradford are hoping for some transfer action as the January window closes, with Hopkin targeting a striker and a winger.

“We’ll be working tirelessly,” he said.

“I’ll probably be on my phone all night when I get home.

“We need to make sure we get some players in.

“We need to make players want to come here for the right reason.”

Talks are ongoing in relation to more than one player but the Bantams may have to wait until deadline day to get the deals over the line.

With Lewis O’Brien and Jack Payne’s loan deals extended, City have already added three new faces this month.

Leeds youngster Paudie O’Connor has arrived on loan, with Jermaine Anderson and Calum Woods brought in for free.