Hopkin rejects suggestion he is set to quit rock-bottom Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY head coach David Hopkin has moved to quash speculation he is about to walk away following a “wholly unacceptable” defeat to Gillingham over the weekend.

The Bantams are rock bottom of League One after losing 12 of their opening 16 matches.

Saturday’s 4-0 loss at the Priestfield Stadium, which also saw the hosts miss a penalty, left Hopkin so incensed he refused to carry out his usual post-match media duties.

This fuelled suggestions the former Scottish international was about to quit and leave City looking for their fifth head coach of 2018. Yesterday, however, Hopkin made clear he was staying.

“Saturday was bitterly disappointing for everyone connected to Bradford City and there are simply no words to describe the way in which we collapsed in the second half,” said the 48-year-old, who has been at Valley Parade for just eight weeks.

“It was unforgivable and wholly unacceptable. I want to take this opportunity to apologise to the supporters who made the long journey to Gillingham and spent hard-earned money to endure what was served up.

“I would also like to apologise to the members of the media, who I have built a good working relationship with over the past eight weeks, for not speaking with them after the game.

“David Ball’s first-half ‘goal’ should have stood and I think everyone would agree in saying we would have been good value for a two- or even three-goal lead at half-time.

“Half-time came at the wrong time for us and the right time for Gillingham. Their first goal was against the run of play and we simply didn’t recover from it.

“The attitude of the players left a lot to be desired and we blew a massive chance to earn a vital three points, in what was a significant fixture for the club given our current predicament.”