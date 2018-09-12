I am truly sorry for some of my decisions at Bradford City, admits Rahic

BRADFORD CITY chairman Edin Rahic has taken personal responsibility for the club’s poor start to the League One season – and has apologised to supporters for some of the decisions he has made.

Rahic’s actions and running of the club have been the subject of increasing criticism from many fans throughout this year – with the move to appoint an untried head coach in Michael Collins drawing particular rebuke.

Collins’s 77-day reign ended earlier this month when he was dismissed by City, who have moved swiftly to appoint a successor in David Hopkin, the club’s fourth manager/head coach of 2018.

Rahic said: “A great deal has been said over the last few weeks and I want to take this opportunity to address some of the concerns and comments expressed.

“I want to start by saying to you, our loyal supporters and partners, I am truly sorry for some of the decisions I have made – which have resulted in a loss of momentum. I understand some of our supporters are hurting at the moment and so am I. I feel responsible and accept I am open and perhaps deserving of some of the criticism which has come my way.

“Football is emotional and passion is at the heart of many opinions formed, which I wholeheartedly respect. Providing comments made towards me are respectful, I will always listen and take on board any concerns.

“The appointment of the coaching team – and Michael Collins as head coach – did not work out and I am responsible for this. He received our full backing from day one, as did the playing squad and his fellow staff. But the results did not come on the field.

“After seven competitive games in charge – and with so much of the season still to come – we felt we had to make a decision and make a change in the best interests of the club.”

“I have a great deal of respect for Michael and, for me, he is a very good coach. He was the subject of a lot of criticism and I will take the responsibility for this.

“I am (also) aware of an article published in a national newspaper earlier this week and, although a lot of what was written was opinions formed on the back of changes and, of course, results on the field, a significant proportion of it just is not accurate.

“We are trying to create a sustainable future for Bradford City. We are developing the club, so it is set up in the best way for the future.

“Sometimes this can result in people walking away or deciding the time is right to move on. Equally, it can be the case that the club requires change in certain areas and so a decision is taken for one reason or another.”

Despite overseeing a difficult start to the season, which has seen City lose five of their last six league matches, Rahic insists that the appointment of Hopkin will yield an upturn.

He added: “We are delighted to have David Hopkin on board. Despite the injury problems facing us at the moment, we are confident David can turn our on-field fortunes around and help us climb the table.

“He is a great leader and will make the right decisions for us within the football department.”

