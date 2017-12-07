Jordan Gibson keen to copy path of Tyrell Robinson at Bradford City

PROMISING Bradford City winger Jordan Gibson has revealed he has been inspired by the breakthrough of Tyrell Robinson in his quest to establish himself in the first-team squad.

Gibson was part of the Bantams side who bowed out of the Checkatrade Trophy against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday evening and despite the defeat, the 19-year-old says he has taken plenty from his experiences in the competition.

I have got to look at Tyrell and think: ‘I want to be where he is’. That is all I can, when I go out onto the pitch. Bradford City’s Jordan Gibson

The Birmingham-born player made three starts and was one of the club’s more eye-catching players in midweek and is now striving for chances at league level, having been heartened by the rise of Robinson.

Gibson said: “There has been a lot of talk about this competition from outsiders, but not among the young players.

“Tyrell came in for the Manchester City game and did well and has been given his chance in the league and FA Cup. It is a good platform for us and me and Tyrell know that if we are given a chance, we have got to take it and do our best. I have got to look at Tyrell and think: ‘I want to be where he is’. That is all I can, when I go out onto the pitch.

“I travelled down to Portsmouth and Shrewsbury and was on the bench against Plymouth, so that is three league games I have been involved in with the squad.

“The next goal is to play in the league. It is a long season and I have got to be patient and keep doing what I have been, but that is my next goal, definitely. I am hungry to make my league debut and it would be a big achievement for me and I have got to keep pushing and work hard, be patient.”