League One and Two LIVE: Ex-Leeds ace on trial at Scunthorpe United, Championship duo chase Chartlon star plus Bradford City, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers latest

There are just 8 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads.
There are just 8 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads.
0
Have your say

There are just 8 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads.

Body - Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.