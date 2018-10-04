League One and Two news LIVE: Bradford City prepare for Sunderland visit, Doncaster Rovers target return to winning ways, Barnsley hope to maintain playoff charge David Hopkin secured his first win as Bradford City boss on Tuesday and now turns his attentions to the visit of Sunderland Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two clubs are preparing for their weekend matches - and we've got it covered. Tune in throughout the day as managers up and down the country face the press this afternoon. Don't forget to refresh! Hopkin praises defensive grit after securing first Bradford City win