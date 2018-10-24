League One and Two news LIVE: Bradford City stoop to season low with defeat v Coventry City, Sunderland and Shrewsbury too much for Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley respectively Bradford City fell to a 4-2 defeat to home to Coventry City last night, their five consecutive defeat in all competitions Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two clubs are reacting to last night's results - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Bradford City 2 Coventry City 4: Sorry Bantams slide to bottom of the table