`

League One and Two news LIVE: Bradford City stoop to season low with defeat v Coventry City, Sunderland and Shrewsbury too much for Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley respectively

Bradford City fell to a 4-2 defeat to home to Coventry City last night, their five consecutive defeat in all competitions
Bradford City fell to a 4-2 defeat to home to Coventry City last night, their five consecutive defeat in all competitions
0
Have your say

League One and Two clubs are reacting to last night's results - and we've got it covered.

Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.