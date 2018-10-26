League One and Two news transfer LIVE: Bradford City boss' honest assessment of season so far, Peterborough chairman reveals why Sheffield United failed in transfer bid Bradford City manager David Hopkin Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two match day is just around the corner - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Premier League LIVE: Tottenham line up a replacement for Hugo Lloris | Real Madrid prepare £40m move for Spurs man | Man United star snubs new contract offer Championship rumours: Spanish ace desperate for Leeds United switch, former Manchester United boss refuses to rule out managerial position