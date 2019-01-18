League One and Two transfer LIVE: Barnsley lose star to Luton Town but confirm arrival of Yeovil winger plus Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers latest

Bradford City manager David Hopkin
Bradford City manager David Hopkin
0
Have your say

It's Day 18 of the January window - where League One and Two are continuing to bolster their squads.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.