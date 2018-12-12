League One and Two transfer LIVE: Bradford City proud in penalty defeat, Sunderland favourite linked with move, Portsmouth to appeal red card David Hopkin, Bradford City manager Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There is plenty happening in League One and Two - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Bradford City 4 Peterborough 4 (Peterboro win 3-2 on pens) – Bantams endure shoot-out agony after FA Cup thriller