League One and Two transfer LIVE: Bradford City senior figures calls for unity following Edin Rahic's departure plus latest on Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has been linked with a move away from Wearside Stefan Rupp calls for unity at Bradford City after exit of Edin Rahic