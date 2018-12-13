League One and Two transfer LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday eye Tranmere goal machine while Nottingham Forest join race for ex-England international

Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood
Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood
0
Have your say

League One and Two clubs are preparing for this weekend's fixtures - and we've got it covered.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.