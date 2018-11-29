League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Ex-Bradford City defender sacked from first managerial role plus Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley latest

Ex-Bradford City defender Matthew Bates was sacked by Hartlepool United last night
Ex-Bradford City defender Matthew Bates was sacked by Hartlepool United last night
0
Have your say

As January edges closer, transfer talk across League One and Two grows stronger.

Body - Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.