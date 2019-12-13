Leyton Orient v Bradford City - Bantams must keep open supply line to James Vaughan

Gary Bowyer believes the confidence James Vaughan is feeling will seep through his Bradford City team but goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell has ensured his recent mistake goes no further.

Centre-forward Vaughan makes the League Two trip to Leyton Orient on the back of four goals in five league games.

It’s a good run and we want Vaughany to continue. It’s the job of the rest of the team to provide him with those chances. Gary Bowyer

“No matter how experienced they are, when they are in the form that he’s in. it gives everybody a lift,” Bowyer said of his captain.

“It feeds off on the rest of the team and the confidence they take from that and having a couple more experienced ones around them in Jake Reeves and Chris Taylor.

“It’s a good run and we want Vaughany to continue. It’s the job of the rest of the team to provide him with those chances.”

At the other end, O’Donnell was at fault for Plymouth Argyle’s second goal in November, but has used his experience to stop it going further, and has spoken to 20-year-old understudy George Sykes-Kenworthy about doing the same.

“I actually thought I played pretty well against Plymouth but obviously made a mistake for a goal,” said O’Donnell. “I was telling George on the way home that there was a lesson in that for him.

“I asked him what it was and it took a bit of thinking because he’s a bit like that sometimes!

“But it was basically that you’ve got to clear it out of your head as quick as you can.

“The goal was after about 25 minutes but we still had another 70 to play.

“So, you’ve got to move on and try to affect what’s in front of you and what you can do to try and get back in the game.

“It’s something that I’ve got better with as I’ve gone on through my career.

“If I can help George or anyone else get their head round it, then brilliant.”