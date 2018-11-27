Luton Town v Bradford City: David Hopkin wants more of the same from Bantams

HAVING been given a glimpse of “the old Bradford City that I remember” as a near six-week wait for a win came to an end at the weekend, David Hopkin wants to see more of the same tonight.

The Bantams, fresh from beating Oxford United, head to Luton Town, who boast comfortably the most prolific attack on home soil in League One after netting 23 times in nine games.

“Saturday was the old Bradford City that I remember,” said Hopkin, still the club’s record signing after moving to Valley Parade during the summer of 2000 for £2.5m from Leeds United.

“There was a real togetherness about the club and it was great to see. A real reminder about what we can achieve if everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“Now, we need more of the same. Luton are a good side and their home record speaks for itself. But our performances have been better, going back a few weeks to the Portsmouth game.

“We have taken four points from two tough games against Peterborough and Oxford. The players are looking forward to the challenge.”

City will be without Nathaniel Knight-Percival after yesterday’s appeal against his red card was rejected. The defender, dismissed for an elbow on Oxford’s Jamie Hanson, will now serve a three-game ban.

But Karl Henry, 36 yesterday, and Paul Caddis are expected to again start after recently joining the club as free agents.

Last six games: Luton Town WDWLWW, Bradford City LDLDDW.

Referee: A Coggings (Oxfordshire).

Last time: Luton Town 3 Bradford City 3 January 24, 2009; League Two.