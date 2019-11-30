Macclesfield Town 1 Bradford City 1: James Vaughan rescues point for Bantams

Have your say

Bradford City missed the chance to close the gap on League Two’s automatic promotion places after being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Macclesfield Town.

The Bantams fell 1-0 behind when Jak McCourt netted from the penalty spot.

It took Bradford - who had 17 shots to the hosts’ six - until 73 minutes to find an equaliser.

James Vaughan headed home from Harry Pritchard’s cross to level the scores.

Macclesfield finished the game with just 10 men when Connor Kirby was shown a second yellow card.

The point leaves Bradford in seventh spot, three points adrift of third-placed Crewe.