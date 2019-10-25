Macclesfield Town v Bradford City - Callum Cooke seeks atonement

Bradford City have a wrong to right at Macclesfield Town this afternoon, according to manager Gary Bowyer.

The Bantams’ five-match unbeaten run in League Two came to an end at Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Bowyer felt the 2-1 defeat was harsh on his side but has told them to get it out of their system at Moss Rose.

“I thought we deserved a lot better, against Port Vale, particularly based on our second-half performance,” said the Bradford manager.

“It is up to us to right that wrong at Macclesfield.

“The beauty of it is that, after a disappointing result, we are back out, again – a matter of days after – with an opportunity to respond.

“There has been a great atmosphere and a very positive vibe at the training ground and everyone is looking forward to the Macclesfield game.”

Midfielder Callum Cooke was just as surprised by the defeat, and took the blame for it.

“I cannot believe we took nothing from the game,” he said.

“In the first half, we never really got started but, based on our second-half performance, we were unlucky.

“I take partial blame, for giving the ball away in the lead up to the winning goal. Mistakes happen in football, but that one proved costly.”

Macclesfield suffered a 3-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, but Bowyer has warned they will not be pushovers on their own patch, where they have an impressive record in League Two this season.

“Macclesfield is a difficult place to visit,” he insisted. “They have only lost once there, in the league, this season.

“They were beaten on Tuesday evening, so will be looking to get back on track.

“We have to replicate our intensity from the second half against Port Vale and approach the game in our own way.

“We must be better over 90 minutes and are looking forward to getting out in front of another packed away end.”

Dylan Connolly and Harry Pritchard could return from calf and back injuries, and Bradford have no fresh injuries to contend with after the midweek game.