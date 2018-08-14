Macclesfield v Bradford City: Michael Collins aims to take advantage of buffer-zone

HEAD COACH Michael Collins believes the Carabao Cup starting a week later this season has benefited his new-look Bradford City.

The Bantams travel to Macclesfield Town on the back of a win and a defeat under their new boss.

Usually the League Cup takes place in the first midweek of a campaign.

This time around, however, Collins was able to make use of that first Tuesday in the schedule being blank to work with the squad on the training pitch.

“It was a plus that we had a full week after the first game without another game,” he said.

“Regardless of whether you win, lose or draw that first game gives you a lot of information to work on.

You can find faults, you can find areas that need improving. Also, the strengths became apparent and you can detail that to the players – and then work on those points. Michael Collins

“You can find faults, you can find areas that need improving. Also the strengths became apparent and you can detail that to the players – and then work on those points.

“It has worked out well for us. By not having that game in the first week it gave us a buffer zone to prepare for what is then a busy period.

“We did a bit of work on how we plan to work those 14 days. We worked on the opposition that we will face, that sort of thing. Rather than moving straight on to Macclesfield after Barnsley we were already working a week in advance.”

Last six games: Macclesfield Town WDWWLL, Bradford City WLDDWL.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Macclesfield Town 1 Bradford City 0; October 25, 2011; League Two.