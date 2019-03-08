Maik Taylor out to use his experience to good effect at Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY have appointed Maik Taylor as goalkeeping coach until the end of the season.

The 47-year-old has most recently been working with the Northern Ireland international set-up. He took part in training for the first time this morning and will be in the dugout against Peterborough United on Saturday.

I got a call yesterday and didn’t hesitate to come down and get involved. I think I can bring a lot of experience, as will Gary Bowyer and Andy Todd, and I will do everything I can to assist. Maik Taylor

“I am really pleased to be here and am excited by the opportunity to work for such a great club,” said the former Birmingham City and Fulham goalkeeper.

“I have been working with the Northern Ireland senior squad for more than five years, since retiring, and have kept my options open for a full-time position.

“I got a call yesterday and didn’t hesitate to come down and get involved. I think I can bring a lot of experience, as will Gary Bowyer and Andy Todd, and I will do everything I can to assist.

“I had a sharp session with the goalkeepers this morning and I was impressed with what I saw.

“I am looking forward to continuing my work with them and it will be good to take in a game, tomorrow.

“Working closely with the goalkeepers will allow me to offer my advice and coaching, as well as tailoring the sessions around how the manager wants us to play.

“If everyone pulls in the same direction then we should be able to change our fortunes - and pull away from where we are in the league.”