Nerves kick in for proud fathers Dean Windass and John Hendrie

CHRISTMAS is a time for families.

A chance to forget work, get together and, in many cases, over-indulge with that extra mince pie or glass of something bubbly.

Josh Windass pictured playing for Rangers and tangling with Hamilton's David Templeton (Picture: PA Wire).

This will apply to Dean Windass and John Hendrie, but with one crucial difference as the festive season also brings a chance to watch their professional footballer sons in action. Both admit the nerves will be jangling.

“Even now, with Josh having played for a few seasons, the nerves I feel are incredible,” said former Hull City and Bradford City striker Windass to The Yorkshire Post.

Hendrie, also a former Valley Parade favourite, is in agreement. “I would much rather it was me out there,” he adds. “When I was a player, I could affect things on the pitch, but now I can only watch and hope Luke does well.”

Windass senior was a late starter as a footballer, only making his debut for the Tigers at 22. He more than made up for that, however, by playing beyond his 40th birthday.

John Hendries son Luke, pictured playing for Bradford City, keeps Oldham Athletic's Tope Obadeyi at bay (Picture: Bruce Rollinson).

Josh, now 23, has been at Rangers for the past 18 months but he, too, had early struggles to overcome before getting his chance with Accrington Stanley in 2013.

A double leg fracture and broken ankle suffered in a youth team game when on the books of Huddersfield Town followed an earlier operation on his hip. Released at 18 by the Terriers, he followed his father’s path of getting a job outside football while still harbouring dreams of making it.

An unsuccessful trial at Crewe Alexandra and then six months at Manchester City, the latter a favour to his father from Brian Marwood, building his strength up led to Accrington. Two years later, Ibrox beckoned.

“Watching Josh and Jordan has given me a new lease of life,” said Windass, whose younger son has just signed for Liversedge after a spell with Northern Counties East side Thackley.

“Seeing them do well is better than anything else in life. I watch them both and feel so proud. I am desperate to see them score or whatever. But I do get nervous.

“It doesn’t matter if I am at Ibrox or Thackley, the feelings are exactly the same. I am watching and thinking, ‘Don’t get injured or hurt’. It can also be hard when Josh gets some stick in a game, especially at a club like Rangers where there are 50,000 in the ground.

“It was the same for my kids when I played. They would ask, ‘Dad, why do they call you a fat b******?’ It was not nice for them. But it is part of football. I know that better than anyone, but it doesn’t make listening to the stuff easier. It is the same with social media, where you can get some really rude people. All I want to do is protect my kids so I do react sometimes.

“Josh tells me not to. He also doesn’t like me doing interviews about him. But I am his dad and proud of him. He is a great kid.

“I get more of a buzz out of him doing well in a match than I ever did about myself. He might be 23 and playing for one of the biggest clubs around, but, to me, he is still the same lad who used to crawl all over the sofa as a kid and dream about being a footballer.”

Hendrie can empathise with Windass due to his son Luke being on loan from Burnley at Bradford, a club where John earned legendary status in the Eighties.

Previous loan spells at York City in League Two and Kilmarnock saw father become a regular at both clubs, but he admits the nerves flow that little bit more at Valley Parade, where his former team-mate Stuart McCall is manager.

“As his dad, I just want him to do well,” says the 54-year-old Scot, who also had successful spells with Leeds United, Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

“This can be a little bit more difficult than York and Kilmarnock in terms of nerves. Obviously, there is my history at Bradford and that can bring pressure, while all his friends and family are also from the area. It is like eyes are on him all the time.

“But Luke takes it in his stride. He is really down to earth and takes any pressure in his stride. He understands the game and has had a good schooling from the clubs he has been at.”

Hendrie junior had to be patient after arriving in the summer, but he has since chalked up 15 appearances for the Bantams.

“We are totally different players,” adds Hendrie. “Luke joined Manchester United as a kid in centre midfield, but moved to defence.

“He is a better professional than me, too. Let’s just say he hasn’t got the devilment that I had at times.

“He is also a good learner. Being at Bradford is great for him. He came in as back-up to Tony McMahon, whose dead ball delivery is second to none.

“So, he was always going to have to be patient. But he has had a few games now, either at right-back, left-back or even in midfield as was the case the other week (against Rochdale).”

Like Windass, Hendrie is well used to the biting tongue of a football crowd from his own 18-year career. Hearing someone criticise his son, however, is not easy.

“I will hear something and just give them a glare,” he said. “Supporters are supposed to support, that is the meaning of the word. But some don’t and I always find that hard to understand.

“My wife senses when I am getting wound up and will just give me a dig in the ribs, as if to say, ‘Don’t bite’.”