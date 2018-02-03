Oldham 2 Bradford City 1: Bantams suffer on their travels

BRADFORD CITY'S horrendous new year continued as they slumped to their sixth successive defeat in all competitions on after fraught afternoon at Oldham.

A wonder first-half strike from Cameron Dummigan and an 86th-minute header from substitute Aaron Amadi-Holloway put the relegation-haunted Latics en route to their first win in ten matches and while another replacement in Jordan Gibson gave City a flicker of hope by pulling one back two minutes from time, the hosts held out for a deserved win in a game when they won their battles across the pitch when it mattered.

Bradford rang the changes in a big way in their bid to reacquaint themselves with the wins column, with just five of the line-up who started last weekend's shambolic home loss to AFC Wimbledon lining up from the off across the Pennines.

Ryan McGowan was handed his bow for the Bantams, while Stephen Warnock was handed his second debut, on the left-hand side of a back three.

Matthew Lund was given a full debut, with the experienced duo of Colin Doyle and Tony McMahon making welcome returns to the side.

Shay McCartan also lined up from the off, supporting top-scorer Charlie Wyke.

City saw plenty of the ball in a bright enough opening and looked more defensively resolute, with McGowan holding up well, but he and his Bantams defensive team-mates could do little about the hosts' magnificent opener.

It arrived, courtesy of a wonder strike from Dummigan.

There did not look to be too much on when the defender received the ball infield, but he unleashed an unstoppable 30-yarder which whistled past Doyle in front of the 2,000 strong Bantams following.

Despite some decent positions, the visitors could not prise open the home defence with a killer pass and moment of quality, with the Latics going closest to a second goal in the game before the break.

The impressive Dan Gardner slipped in full debutant Duckens Nazon, but Doyle raced out of his goal and made a key block with his legs to deny the home striker.

The other talking point saw referee Anthony Backhouse left the fray on the half-hour, with linesman Michael D'Aguilar taking his place.

Bradford's best moment in a half of few chances saw Adam Chicken fire over when well placed early on.

On a deteriorating surface, play becomie a real arm-wrestle in the second half, with chances at a premium.

City struggled to prise open the Latics rearguard, with their best moment coming when some neat build-up setting up Callum Guy, whose drive whistled wide.

City's commitment was not in question, but their palpable lack of attacking confidence and quality was self-evident, not helped by a pudding of a pitch.

Oldham added a killer second four minutes from time on the break with a centre from Ryan McLaughlin nodded home by another replacement in Amadi-Holloway with City stretched.

City claimed brief hope with Gibson's cross was turned into his own net by Johnny Placide in comic fashion, with the visitors showing belated urgency and pushing forward at the death.

A chance for a leveller arrived for substitute Dom Poleon, but he showed a distinct lack of composure in firing over.

Oldham Athletic: Placide; Dummigan, Gerrard, Bryan, Moimbe; Bryne (Obadeyi 73), Gardner (McLaughlin 67), Fane, Pringle; Nazon (Amadi-Holloway 63), Davies. Substitutes unused: Zues de la Paz, Wilson, Benyu, Nepomuceno.

Bradford City: Doyle; McGowan, Kilgallon, Warnock; McMahon, Guy, Vincelot (Poleon 73), Lund (Dieng 62), Chicksen; McCartan (Gibson 80), Wyke.

Substitutes unused: Raeder, Brunker, Knight-Pervical, Grodowski.

Attendance: 5,526 (1,967 Bradford City supporters).