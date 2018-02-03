Oldham 2 Bradford City 1: How the Bantams rated...

Have your say

Leon Wobschall delivers his player ratings after Bradford City were beaten at Oldham Athletic in League One.

Colin Doyle. No chance with Dummigan’s stunner, but made a key save towards the end of the half to Nazon. Little hope with saving Amadi-Holloway’s late header. 6

Ryan McGowan. A sound performance from the debutant and one of just a few in claret and amber who could be truly satisfied with their efforts. 7

Matthew Kilgallon. Typically committed and looked more comfortable this last weekend at least. 6

Stephen Warnock. Steady away in an experienced showing and performed well. 7

Tony McMahon. Welcome return to the side, but not his day. His deliveries from set-piece situations were not up to scratch. 5

Romain Vincelot. Did not stamp his authority on the game and was substituted in the second half. 6.

Callum Guy. Did not have the best first half and was hassled out of it on occasions. Better in second half. 6.

Matthew Lund. Did not stamp himself on proceedings in the opening half and was replaced on the restart. 5

Adam Chicksen. Missed a decent first half opportunity in a game of few chances. 6

Shay McCartan. Poor second half free-kick summed up his difficult afternoon. 5

Charlie Wyke. Not given much to feed off, but produced an inhibited showing. 5

Substitutes: Timothee Dieng (Lund 62) Added a bit of bite to engine room. 6

Dom Poleon (Vincelot 73). Missed a late chance. 6

Jordan Gibson (McCartan 80). Scored a milestone first league goal for the club. 6

Not used: Lukas Raeder, Kai Brunker, Nathaniel Knight-Pervical, Joel Grodowski.

Oldham Athletic: Placide 5; Dummigan 7, Gerrard 7, Moimbe 7; Bryan 7, Gardner 7 (McLaughlin 67, 7), Bryne 6 (Odebayi 73, 7), Fane 7, Pringle 6; Nazon 6 (Amadi-Holloway 62, 7), Davies 7. Substitutes unused: Zues de la Paz, Wilson, Benyu, Nepomuceno.