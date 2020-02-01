Oldham Athletic v Bradford City - Lee Novak ‘buzzing’ to join City but won’t be available for trip to Oldham

Lee Novak was “buzzing” to join Bradford City, but the striker will not be able to make his debut at Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park today.

The Bantams shuffled their forward pack in the last week of the transfer window, with captain and top-scorer James Vaughan joining Tranmere Rovers on loan, League Two top-scorer Eoin Doyle returning to Swindon Town and Queens Park Rangers recalling Aramide Oteh from his season-long loan in the last hours of training.

In their place comes experienced former Huddersfield Town centre-forward Novak, who joins from Scunthorpe United “at least until the end of the season” for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old has been impressed by what he has heard about the Bantams from his new team-mates.

“I am buzzing to be here,” he said. “It was put together quite quickly and, as soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get everything done.

“Bradford are obviously further up in the league than Scunthorpe and I want to progress and test myself at a higher level.

“I have spoken to the likes of Rory McArdle and Clayton Donaldson, who had nothing but positive things to say.

“I have heard a lot of great things about Bradford City and cannot wait to get out there and represent the club.”

The deadline-day deal was not completed in time for him to feature today.

Novak has over 100 career goals after starting his career with Gretna, then moving to Huddersfield after a spell in English non-league.

He has since played for Birmingham City, Chesterfield, Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe.

QPR recalled Oteh after losing former Bradford striker Nahki Wells to Bristol City yesterday.